ArcelorMittal co-winner of Prix Triangle Vert for fire protection

ArcelorMittal Mines and Infrastructure Canada is a co-winner, along with PMU Quebec, of the Prix Triangle Vert 2020 awarded by Quebec’s Association of Fire Prevention Technicians (ATPIQ). The award recognizes the high quality and scope of the emergency preparedness plans instituted by the organization and its safety and facilities protection team.

Awarded by the ATPIQ for promotion of fire prevention and education, the Prix Triangle Vert is the most prestigious in Quebec. ArcelorMittal said in a release that the award is usually won by municipal departments, so this recognition is especially appreciated.

"We are delighted that the ATPIQ has spotlighted the quality of our emergency preparedness plan by awarding the Prix Triangle Vert 2020. One of the pillars of our major transformation project is to offer a safe and healthy work environment and apply the highest standards in this field. This recognition is all the more appreciated, given that it confirms the excellence of our practices," declared Guy Belleau, ArcelorMittal's COO.

The company operates the Mont-Wright and Fire Lake iron ore mines in northern Quebec. It also operates The Quebec North Shore Railway to carry its concentrates and pellets to the seaport it operates at Port-Cartier, Que..

