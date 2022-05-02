ArcelorMittal tests “green” hydrogen in iron ore reduction process

Leading steel company ArcelorMittal has successfully tested the use of "green" hydrogen in the production of direct reduced iron (DRI) at its steel plant in Contrecoeur, Que. The company says this test is an important milestone in the company's journey to produce zero carbon emissions steel via the DRI-based steelmaking route using green hydrogen as an input.

The objective of the test was to assess the ability to replace the use of natural gas with hydrogen in the iron ore reduction process. During this first test, 6.8% of natural gas was replaced with hydrogen during a 24-hour period, which contributed to a measurable reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.

The hydrogen used in the test was produced by a third-party owned electrolyzer (device that produces hydrogen from electricity and water) and was then transported to Contrecoeur. This is a major step forward since the iron ore reduction process alone contributes to more than 75% of ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada's (AMLPC) overall carbon dioxide emissions.

AMLPC is now evaluating the possibility of carrying out further tests in the coming months by increasing the use of hydrogen at the DRI plant, which the company believes could eventually reduce arbon dioxide emissions in Contrecoeur by several hundred thousand tonnes per year.

The potential use of electrolyzers to produce hydrogen in Contrecoeur will depend on certain criteria, particularly the availability of sufficient electricity to power the units, it adds.

"We have just demonstrated that Quebec can become a global pioneer in the production of low CO 2 steel, by reducing its greenhouse gas emissions," AMLPC president and CEO François Perras commented on this milestone.

ArcelorMittal aims to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions intensity by 25% by 2030 on a global scale and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

