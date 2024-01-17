Arch’s Leer mine verified for all Towards Sustainable Mining protocols

The Leer metallurgical coal mine belonging to Arch Resources (NYSE: ARCH) has achieved Level A verification for all protocols of the Canadian Mining Association’s Toward Sustainable Mining (TSM) new subscription program. The program allows any mine anywhere in the world to implement this globally recognized sustainability initiative for the mining industry.

TSM was developed by MAC as a means for its members to measure the effectiveness of their ESG initiatives. It consists of a number of protocols and guides against which performance can be measured. It was released in 2004, and last year MAC began offering TSM as a subscription service. TSM has been adopted by miners in Argentina, Botswana, Brazil, the Philippines, Finland, Australia, Norway, Columbia, and Spain as well as Canadian mines.

"Congratulations to Arch Resources' Leer mine for this significant accomplishment," said Pierre Gratton, MAC CEO. "As TSM continues to drive performance in more and more jurisdictions around the world, it is heartening to see Arch leading the way in the U.S. This kind of achievement helps demonstrate to the world that mining is not only essential, but that it can be done responsibly."

Leer is Arch’s flagship mine near Grafton, West Virginia The Leer mine is an underground longwall operation producing in the neighbourhood of 3 million tonnes annually. Both a longwall system and continuous miners are used. Output is transported by rail. Arch is also developing the Leer South underground longwall mine, which shares a resource with the Leer mine. The company also mines in Wyoming and Colorado.

Arch (www.ArchRsc.com) will be applying TSM protocols at its other metallurgical mines starting in 2024.

Learn more about TSM at www.Mining.ca.