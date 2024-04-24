Integrated Power to acquire ABB industrial services business

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is acquiring the assets of ABB’s industrial services business. The acquisition brings to IPS five well-equipped electric motor, generator, mechanical, switchgear, and circuit breaker service centers in Edmonton, Alta., Burlington, Ont., Arizona, Indiana, and North Carolina.

The ABB business offers high-quality repair and field service capabilities for electric motors up to 50,000 hp (37,285 kW) and low and medium-voltage switchgear equipment from 480 V to 15 kV. Additionally, the service centers perform rotating equipment repair services for pumps, compressors, blowers, bearings, gearboxes, and OHV mining drivetrains.

This agreement follows IPS’ acquisition of ABB’s hydro-generator and transformer repair business in June 2022.

