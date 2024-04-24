Integrated Power to acquire ABB industrial services business

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is acquiring the assets of ABB’s industrial services business. The acquisition brings to IPS five well-equipped electric motor, […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff April 24, 2024 At 2:44 pm
IPS offers complete in-shop electric motor and generator repair, including ABB and General Electric models. Credit: Integrated Power Services

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is acquiring the assets of ABB’s industrial services business. The acquisition brings to IPS five well-equipped electric motor, generator, mechanical, switchgear, and circuit breaker service centers in Edmonton, Alta., Burlington, Ont., Arizona, Indiana, and North Carolina.

The ABB business offers high-quality repair and field service capabilities for electric motors up to 50,000 hp  (37,285 kW) and low and medium-voltage switchgear equipment from 480 V to 15 kV. Additionally, the service centers perform rotating equipment repair services for pumps, compressors, blowers, bearings, gearboxes, and OHV mining drivetrains.

This agreement follows IPS’ acquisition of ABB’s hydro-generator and transformer repair business in June 2022.

For more information on IPS and its latest acquisition, visit www.IPS.us.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Apr 25 2024 - Apr 25 2024
PGO Virtual Symposium 2024
May 06 2024 - May 07 2024
Carbon Capture Summit 2024
May 13 2024 - May 14 2024
Battery Minerals & Supply Chain 2024
May 13 2024 - May 14 2024
Direct Lithium Extraction 2024

Related Posts