Arianne Phosphate secures facility for battery-grade acid production

Arianne Phosphate (TSXV: DAN; US-OTCQB: DRRSF) secured an option agreement for a facility that will produce purified phosphoric acid as the company advances its partnership with Travertine Technologies in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. Arianne released a feasibility study in 2013 confirming the project's technical and economic viability for high-quality apatite concentrate production.

"The demonstration plant is a first step towards greater production capacity," Raphael Gaudreault, COO of Arianne Phosphate. said. "By increasing the scale of production, Arianne and Travertine can show the effectiveness of the process and produce enough end-product to secure future customers. This fits with Arianne's goal of expanding beyond being a miner of phosphate to becoming a downstream provider of purified phosphoric acid."

The development-stage phosphate mining company will combine its high-purity phosphate concentrate from the Lac à Paul project with Travertine's proprietary acid production process. The facility sits within the Saint-Ludger-de-Milot industrial park and provides access to utilities required for project operations.

Demonstration plant targets market growth

The option covers part of the infrastructure operated by Énergie Milot, which produces thermal energy from forest biomass. Arianne and Travertine have conducted laboratory-scale production work with results expected in coming weeks.

Purified phosphoric acid serves traditional markets as a food additive while supporting pharmaceutical and semiconductor production. Recent demand acceleration stems from lithium-iron-phosphate battery requirements as electric vehicle production increases and energy storage systems expand across data centers driven by artificial intelligence growth.

Supply chain advantages target Western markets

China currently dominates LFP battery production with over 95 percent market share. Power demands for data centers continue accelerating as companies deploy energy storage systems to support expanding infrastructure requirements.

Arianne's geological advantages position the company to address supply chain concerns. The igneous phosphate deposit produces very high-purity concentrate with low contaminants that upgrades easily to purified phosphoric acid. The Lac à Paul project hosts the world's largest greenfield deposit and represents the only permitted phosphate mine in western markets.

The company's rare igneous deposit allows production of concentrate grading 39 percent P2O5 with minimal contaminants. Geopolitical factors drive companies and governments to evaluate supply chain security as phosphate demand grows across multiple sectors.

More information is available at www.Arianne-inc.com