QIMC backs Bill 17 at National Assembly

QIMC currently holds a drilling permit in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec. Credit: QIMC

Quebec Innovative Materials Corporation (QIMC) appeared before a parliamentary committee at the National Assembly of Quebec to present its hydrogen development efforts in support of Bill 17 — an act partly aimed at establishing a legal framework for natural hydrogen.

“We are deeply honoured to have been invited before this important parliamentary committee as an industry leader,” said John Karagiannidis, the CEO of QIMC. “This invitation reflects the confidence the Government of Quebec places in our expertise in natural hydrogen.”

The company said it welcomes the progress of the bill, calling it an “important step” toward establishing hydrogen development in the province.

During the question period, Liberal MNAs asked whether natural‑hydrogen drilling could compete with farmers for water and pointed to what they saw as potential weaknesses in Bill 17’s protective measures.

In a news release, QIMC thanked the provincial government for the invitation and opposition members for their "thoughtful and constructive questions.”

QIMC currently holds a 5,000-metre drilling permit in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec. The company says it has already identified its geological targets and can begin drilling once a regulatory framework is in place.

Bill 17 is currently in the parliamentary committee stage at the National Assembly of Quebec, no timeline has been set for passage or royal assent.