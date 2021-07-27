Auteco continues to drill Carey discovery at First Mining Gold’s Pickle Crow

First Mining Gold (TSX: FF; OTC: FFMGF) says a second phase, 50,000-metre drill program at its Pickle Crow gold project 400 km northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., is underway. The decision comes following the strong results obtained in the initial 45,000-metre program completed by joint venture partner Auteco Minerals over the last 18 months.

Auteco, with headquarters in Western Australia, is currently the 51% owner at Pickle Crow and can increase its interest to 80%.

The current Pickle Crow drill campaign is focused on the new Carey gold discovery, which is the first target with open pit potential that Auteco has tested. The original Pickle Crow mine was a narrow vein underground operation.

The Carey discovery has returned the following high grades from a new structural zone:

5.8 metres at 16.2 g/t gold from 112.8 metres, including 2.2 metres at 39.4 g/t;

14.9 metres at 2.2 g/t gold from 28.7 metres;

16.5 metres at 2.3 g/t gold from 160.6 metres;

6.5 metres at 4.6 g/t gold from 86.5 metres; and

3.3 metres at 4.7 g/t gold from 54.3 metres.

Meanwhile, First Mining Gold is advancing its wholly owned Springpole gold project in Ontario's Red Lake camp.

Information about the historic Pickle Crow gold mine is available at www.AutecoMinerals.com.au.