Banyon establishes continuous gold mineralization at AurMac

Banyan Gold (TSXV: BYN; OTCQB: BYAGF) reports that 25 diamond drill holes from its current 2023 exploration campaign establish continuous gold mineralization between the Powerline and Aurex Hill deposits on the company's AurMac property in the Yukon.

Assay highlights include 37.4 metres of 0.82 g/t gold from 103.4 metres; 28.0 metres of 0.81 g/t gold from 80.5 metres; and 18.5 metres of 2.22 g/t gold from 182.0 metres.

"Confirmation that AurMac gold mineralization is continuous between Powerline and Aurex Hill was an important goal of our phase one drill program," said Tara Christie, Banyon Gold president and CEO.

These results are additive to the 2023 6.2 million oz. gold resource update on the property.

Banyan began its 2023 exploration program on March 1. The company reports that 100 drill holes and more than 23,400 metres of drilling have been completed to date which together closed the gap between the Powerline zone and Aurex Hill zone and extended the Aurex Hill zone further to the east. Phase two of the 2023 exploration program is underway.

