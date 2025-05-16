BBA expanding its environmental services through strategic acquisitions

BBA is taking a major step forward in expanding its environmental services with the acquisition of Groupe Synergis and CPP Environmental, including its specialized Pisces division.

The company has said these strategic acquisitions bring together more than 180 environmental professionals across Canada. From biophysical assessments to environmental approvals, regulatory compliance, aquatic sciences, impact assessments and social acceptability, the company is expanding its capabilities to better support clients across Canada.

Jérôme Pelletier, president of BBA, said: “It’s an exciting time for our firm. BBA is taking steps to become a leading player in environmental consulting, complementing our strong engineering expertise. We’re committed to an integrated approach that respects the unique strengths and roles of both these key professions. The new team members chose this field out of a passion for nature and on-the-ground work—something we truly want to nurture,”

Groupe Synergis stands out for its multidisciplinary expertise in biological characterization, landscape studies, social acceptability, hydraulic studies and more. The firm has built a solid reputation among major industrial, mining and energy clients in Quebec.

Luc Guillemette, vice president of operations, is joining BBA to help drive continued development, while Carl Côté, general manager and founding partner, will act as a strategic consultant. BBA fully intends to maintain and strengthen the close collaborations established by Synergis—particularly with trusted partners such as Groupe Desfor and Indigenous communities across Eastern Canada.

CPP Environmental, based in Alberta, brings strong multidisciplinary expertise in biophysical assessments, permitting, regulatory compliance and environmental support across all phases of project execution. Its Pisces division, well known for its specialized knowledge in aquatic and fisheries sciences, further strengthens our ability to deliver targeted, high-value solutions across Canada.

Leaders Theo Charette and Loretta Wiwat will continue their work with BBA, ensuring both continuity and a strong regional presence. Founder Mike Poscente will be retiring.

With these additions, BBA reinforces its position as a leading environmental consulting partner in Canada supporting clients in energy, natural resources and beyond.

