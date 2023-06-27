Bingham Canyon mine chooses Cat MineStar fleet management

Caterpillar and Wheeler Machinery recently completed installation of a Cat MineStar Fleet management system at the Bingham Canyon mine, located just outside of Salt Lake City, Utah. The mine is operated by Rio Tinto subsidiary Kennecott Copper.

Rather than upgrading the mine’s previous fleet management system, Kennecott chose to deploy MineStar Fleet. This has optimized the mine site’s equipment tracking, production recording, material management and truck assignment, and it has further expanded the technology relationship between Caterpillar and Rio Tinto.

“For 15 years, Rio Tinto has used MineStar Terrain and has expanded its MineStar capabilities in recent years at locations like Gudai Darri and Marandoo, autonomous mine sites in Western Australia. Bingham Canyon mine is the first MineStar Fleet site in Rio Tinto history, and this extends the company’s application of MineStar capabilities,” says Ryan Howell, mining technology commercial product manager at Caterpillar.

Even though it wasn’t the easiest route for the mine, the cost-benefit analysis showed significant benefits long-term using MineStar Fleet, including seamless integration with MineStar Terrain currently used by the mine.

An incremental approach was devised to minimize the system installation lost-time impact on mining operations for bringing nearly 100 trucks plus more than 40 supporting dozers, shovels, and drills online with MineStar Fleet. Caterpillar and Wheeler worked together to provide a quick turn-around time with best-in-class implementation.

Cat MineStar Fleet automatically records and tracks data up and down a mine’s value chain, providing insights that help miners identify what is working and fix what is not to meet production targets. Fleet allows miners to view the entire operation at a glance on a computer and gain insights into key cost drivers – such as fuel, tires, service parts, and idle time – and improve haul fleet production and shovel utilization.

