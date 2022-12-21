BQE Water awarded second contract for water treatment

BQE Water (TSXV: BQE) has signed an agreement to provide operations services for a water treatment plant utilizing its Selen-IX process technology for selenium removal at a base metal project in southwestern United States.

The plant will treat impacted waters to remove selenium and dissolved metals in compliance with permitted water quality requirements. Under the agreement, BQE will provide services for an initial period of three years upon completion of the plant performance test. Compensation for plant operations services will consist of a base monthly fee per volume of water treated that meets discharge specifications and a supplemental fee for additional water treated for discharge.

“As we move towards decarbonization, projects such as this will play an important role in producing the metals essential for a low carbon future,” said David Kratochvil, president and CEO of BQE Water.

“We are proud to be providing vital and comprehensive water management services for modern mining. From our Selen-IX process that satisfies key project criteria for low single digit parts per billion of selenium while being able to ramp up and down in response to treatment needs, to our operational expertise that guarantees plant performance as designed, we are excited to be contributing to the shift to clean energy,” Kratochvil said.

