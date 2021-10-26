Brazil could become a ‘green lithium powerhouse,’ says Sigma Lithium

By Henry Lazenby October 26, 2021 At 1:14 pm
Sigma Lithium’s Grota do Cirilo lithium project in Brazil. Credit: Sigma Lithium.

The growth in electric vehicle sales in Europe, Asia and the US represents a “fantastic opportunity” for Brazil to position itself as a ‘green lithium powerhouse,’ co-CEO of Canadian lithium developer Sigma Lithium (TSXV: SGML; NASDAQ: SGML), Ana Cabral-Gardner, recently told the Brazilian Congress.

The executive delivered remarks during a seminar organized by IBRAM (Brazilian Mining Industry Council) and the Mining and Energy Commission before taking her message to the critical United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) on November 8 and 11 in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to Cabral-Gardner, countries that produce lithium will gain relevance and importance on the global stage over the next decade in the race to net zero. “This is why so many governments across Europe, the US, South America and Asia are decarbonizing mobility and fostering the production of lithium materials as a top priority,” she said in a press release Tuesday.

Cabral-Gardner said Brazil had plenty of lithium to export. Brazil is already a global case study in low carbon mobility powering cars with ethanol, biofuels and natural gas. With Sigma Lithium in the mix, the country now has one of the few companies globally that has proven its ability to produce lithium in an environmentally sustainable manner.

