Bruce Power enlists Worley for early‑stage evaluation of Bruce C project in southern Ontario 

The Bruce Power Nuclear Generating Station. Credit: Bruce Power.

Bruce Power, the Canadian-owned partnership behind the Bruce Nuclear Generating Station, has selected Worley to provide early-phase technology support to its new nuclear project: Bruce C.

Worley will support Bruce Power by leading the development of technology requirements, according to a news release. This work will help inform future evaluation and procurement phases.

"Bruce C is about creating high value for Ontario’s long-term electricity system, and that starts with making disciplined, well-informed decisions,” said Olivier Sordet, the senior director of projects. "By establishing clear, robust requirements upfront, we are ensuring a technology-neutral evaluation that supports decision quality, enhances optionality and positions us to select the right solution to help power the province for decades to come."

First proposed in 2023, Bruce C would be the third nuclear project on the southern Ontario site. According to Bruce Power, Bruce C could add up to 4,800 MW of nuclear capacity to the site.

With nuclear power a central pillar of the federal government’s plan to cut emissions, a project of this size would have a significant impact on the long-term reliability of Canada’s only private-sector nuclear generation station.

The project is still awaiting federal government review to move forward.