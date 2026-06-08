Bruce Power reactor finished seven months early

The Bruce site currently hosts eight reactors. Credit: Bruce Power

Ontario has completed the refurbishment of Bruce Power’s Unit 3 reactor, finishing seven months early and cutting $150 million from projected costs. Originally scheduled to return to service in Jan. 2027, the government called this the fastest and most cost‑efficient nuclear refurbishment in Ontario’s history.

“Ontario is cementing our position as a tier-one nuclear jurisdiction with a plan to put 150,000 Canadians to work,” said Stephen Lecce, the province’s minister of energy and mines.

The overhaul, which replaced major components including fuel channels, feeder tubes and steam generators, is part of the Bruce Power life-extension project, aimed at lengthening the operating life of the station through 2064. According to the government, once at full power, the refurbished reactor will generate enough electricity to power a city roughly the size of Brampton.

Eric Chassard, the president and CEO of Bruce Power, said the completed refurbishment, “reflects the dedication of our workforce, our skilled trades partners, and the strength of our made-in-Canada nuclear industry.”

The early completion comes as the province ramps-up nuclear expansion, where long‑term project costs and schedules will shape how Ontario meets future electricity needs.