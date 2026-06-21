Bunker Hill director Mark Child steps down

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (TSX: BNKR; OTCQB: BHLL) has announced the resignation of director Mark Child, effective immediately. Child joined the company's board earlier this year and served during a period that included efforts to advance and restart the historic Bunker Hill mine in Idaho.

Bunker Hill Mining is redeveloping the namesake mine. Credit: Henry Lazenby.

"We would like to thank Mark for his contributions and commitment to Bunker Hill over the years," said CEO Sam Ash. "His experience and perspective have been valuable as the company advanced the redevelopment of the Bunker Hill mine. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

The company said its board of directors will review its composition and governance requirements before deciding whether to appoint a replacement director.

Bunker Hill Mining is focused on restarting the Bunker Hill mine in Idaho's Coeur d'Alene mining district. The silver, zinc and lead operation is expected to begin production in June 2026 at a planned throughput rate of 1,800 tonnes per day.

The company is pursuing the redevelopment of the historic mine using modern exploration and development practices as it works to return the operation to production.