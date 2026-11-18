Lapointe announced $300,000 in funding. Credit: Cambrian College

Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe has announced $300,000 (US$429,570) in federal funding for a Cambrian College and Eaton partnership to develop a prototype for a portable charger for heavy-duty electric mining vehicles.

The two-year project will be designed and built by the college’s students using parts supplied by Eaton. The goal is to develop a rugged, skid-mounted charging system that can be moved underground as the mine advances. It will consist of a large battery, a fast charger and a durable enclosure. Once complete, Cambrian says the charger will be the first of its kind in Canada.

“We all know how frustrating and inefficient it is not to have a charger handy so we can keep working on our computer or phone. Imagine that on an industrial scale. That’s what this project is all about,” said Kristine Morrissey, Cambrian’s president. “To advance the electrification of mining in Canada, particularly for the development of critical minerals, you need to have critical infrastructure in place to make that happen.”

The college added that the technology is designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions and support Canadian mining companies as they transition away from diesel.

“Our longstanding relationship with Cambrian College gives us an opportunity to tackle a real challenge for battery-electric mining while giving students hands-on experience with emerging technologies,” said Chris Fluit, Eaton’s senior vice-president and general manager.

Educational opportunity

In addition to its potential role in the electric mining ecosystem, Cambrian says the project also represents an important learning opportunity for its students. The funding will allow students to be trained in advanced electrification and clean energy technologies, something the college described as a “win-win” for both its students and the industry.

“Cambrian R&D has mastered the art of partnerships,” Lapointe said in a news release. “This is another example of meaningful, hands-on experience for their students, while creating real-world solutions.”

Morrissey added, “This partnership with Eaton is a great example of how industry and education can work together to solve a real-world challenge in real time.”