Canada Nickel, GeoRedox launch first-of-its-kind hydrogen initiative at Crawford 

GeoRedox Corporation and Canada Nickel Company (TSXV: CNC) announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) launching a partnership to develop the world's first stimulated geologic hydrogen well on the site of Canada Nickel's Crawford nickel project near Timmins, Ontario.

In January, Ontario named the polymetallic Crawford project as the second to be advanced under its One Project, One Process permit fast track framework.

The project will test GeoRedox's proprietary technology for producing zero-carbon hydrogen from ultramafic rock formations – the same geology that underlies Canada Nickel's over 20 projects in the Timmins Nickel District – and represents a foundational step toward a zero-carbon industrial cluster in Northeast Ontario, the companies said.

"The ultramafic rock that hosts our Crawford deposit and twenty-plus projects across the Timmins Nickel District is precisely the geology GeoRedox's technology is designed for,” Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby said in a news release.

“This partnership brings us a significant step closer to a zero-carbon industrial cluster in Northeast Ontario – one that converts our concentrates into finished critical mineral products including nickel, chromium and cobalt, while leveraging the region's significant carbon storage capacity," Selbey said.

GeoRedox will fund the demonstration program in full. Canada Nickel will contribute site access, rock samples, technical expertise, data, and other resources necessary for project planning and implementation at Crawford.

The demonstration is the first phase of a program that, if successful, has the potential to provide a large-scale, carbon-free hydrogen supply for a zero-carbon industrial cluster in the Timmins Nickel District.

Once constructed and in operation, Crawford, which is in Ontario's Critical Minerals Corridor, is expected to rank among the Western world's largest nickel sulphide projects and among the world's lowest-carbon nickel operations, the company said.