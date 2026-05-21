River Birch acquires JEBCO in bid to scale up infrastructure work

River Birch will relocate from Toronto to Barrie, joining JEBCO’s team. Credit: River Birch

River Birch Global Water has acquired JEBCO Industries, a Barrie, Ont.-based engineering and metal fabrication firm, in a move the company says will expand its abilities to deliver on upcoming infrastructure projects.

As part of the acquisition, River Birch will relocate its head office from Toronto to Barrie, Ont., joining JEBCO’s team. The company says this move will strengthen collaboration and align operations. River Birch said this move immediately positions it to begin work on new infrastructure projects valued at more than $100 million.

The company shared that Peter Deacon will continue as CEO of River Birch, meanwhile Brett Murray, JEBCO’s CEO and president, will become president of River Birch. Murray will continue to lead JEBCO, which will operate as a dedicated turnkey division within the organization.

“This acquisition accelerates our growth in a very meaningful way,” Deacon said in a statement. “With JEBCO’s capabilities integrated, we are well positioned to expand our reach and deliver greater value while maintaining strong connections with the communities we serve,” Deacon concluded.

“This is a significant step forward in expanding our capabilities and strengthening our ability to deliver at scale,” Murray added.