EDC ramps up support for critical minerals sector

Aerial view of the Matawinie mine under construction. Credit: NMG

Export Development Canada (EDC) has expanded its financial backing for the country’s mining and critical minerals sector — citing rising global demand and the need to strengthen domestic supply chains.

In a statement tied to the official start of construction on Canada’s largest graphite project, the federal export credit agency highlighted its involvement in the Matawinie mine and other recent high-profile operations.

In 2025, EDC facilitated roughly $8.7 billion in Canada’s critical mining sector — an increase from $7.9 billion in 2024.

"To seize this moment for Canada, EDC is evolving — taking on more risk and supporting projects in new ways, including earlier‑stage, pre‑construction financing — to accelerate the development of projects that are transformative for Canada," said Alison Nankivell, the agency’s president and CEO. "We’re also focused on exporting our mining expertise around the world, creating trade opportunities for Canadian mining suppliers in strategic international projects."

EDC said this approach aligns with the federal government’s critical minerals strategy. Adding that, given ongoing economic uncertainty, there is an increased need to enhance local supply chain resilience for Canada and its trading partners.

"Delivering our world-class critical minerals to the global stage is essential to diversifying our trading relationships and doubling our non-U.S. exports," said Maninder Sidhu, the minister of international trade. "Investments in our mines and alliances with Canadian critical minerals reflect global confidence in Canadian resources and workers. These projects are proof that we are moving at speeds never seen before to secure our place as a critical minerals superpower and create good-paying jobs for Canadians," Sidhu concluded.