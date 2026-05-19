Carney says construction underway on G7’s largest graphite project

Rendering of Metawinie mine. Credit: NMG.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) has been given the green light to begin construction on Phase-2 of the Matawinie Mine, 120 km north of Montreal, announced Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier today.

Upon completion, the mine will be the largest graphite mine in the G7, supplying up to 106,000 tonnes annually. According to the Prime Minister’s office, the site will create more than 1,000 new jobs, attract more than $2 billion in investment and, “will help position Canada as the reliable partner of choice for Asia, Europe and beyond.”

“Canada has what the world wants — and we’re moving at speed to get it to market,” Carney said in a news release. “It will create more than a thousand good career opportunities, strengthen our supply chains and build a stronger, more competitive, more independent Canadian economy for all,” he added.

The announcement follows NMG’s recent access to US$96.5 million from escrow and comes only six months after the project was referred to Canada’s Major Projects office (MPO).

“This achievement reflects the steadfast collaboration of our partners, the trust of local and Indigenous communities and the shared commitment to sustainable development. We are also grateful for the continued support of the Government of Canada, whose financial investment is set to support the advancement of our electrification strategy and strengthens Canada’s leadership in the integrated critical minerals value chain. Together, we are laying the foundation for a cleaner, more resilient future,” said Eric Desaulniers, the CEO of NMG.

In addition to Carney, this announcement was praised by three cabinet ministers, including Julie Aviva Dabrusin, minister of the environment, who lauded this as a pivotal moment in Canada’s clean energy future. “By advancing projects like the Matawinie Mine, we are supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy, strengthening resilient supply chains and ensuring Canada remains a global leader in clean growth,” she said.

The announcement comes as global demand for battery‑grade graphite accelerates amid trade uncertainty and new U.S. tariffs. Governments are seeking reliable sources of battery materials to support electric‑vehicle growth. With construction underway at Matawinie, Ottawa is positioning Canada to play a larger role in the expanding North American supply chain.