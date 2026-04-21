Canadian company’s battery investment pays off with large Austrian order

Phenom Resources (TSXV: PHNM; US-OTCQX: PHNMF) provided shareholders with an update on significant progress made by MK Plus, the private Japanese battery company preparing to commercialize revolutionary fast-charging vanadium solid-state batteries this summer.

The Canadian mining company holds a 5% equity interest in MK Plus through an off-take agreement signed in July 2023. Previous updates on MK Plus remained brief while the Japanese firm focused on early corporate development and technical testing phases.

Swedish manufacturing base secured

MK Plus has secured a battery manufacturing plant in Sweden with Swedish workforce and confirmed orders for battery commercialization. The company continues developing an expanding customer list across Europe and the Middle East as demand grows for alternative energy storage solutions.

The prototype battery passed performance testing in Germany during the first quarter of 2022 and obtained international certification. A pilot production facility in Japan began operations by the fourth quarter of that year, establishing the foundation for commercial implementation.

Global expansion accelerated in early 2023 when MK Plus established EM Plus in Austria to create a strategic European operations base. The company participated in Austria's Burgenland state acceleration program and the Austrian government's COMET program to advance research and industrial collaboration.

Major European order confirms market demand

MK Plus held an event in Vienna on January 29, 2025, where the company confirmed stable operation of its 500 Wh battery module. Following the demonstration, the Austrian subsidiary Ewig Macht Plus GmbH received a "Certificate of Availability" from the European Union and secured an official order for 2.5 GWh of energy storage batteries from Burgenland state government.

The project receives support from both Austrian federal government and European Union authorities. MK Plus expects the initial Burgenland delivery to generate additional large-scale orders approaching 2-billion-euro scale and expand industrial collaboration throughout the EU.

European Union markets show growing skepticism toward conventional lithium-ion battery installations for large-scale energy storage due to fire risks. Market demand increases for alternative technologies including lithium all-solid-state batteries and sodium-ion solutions, though no other emerging battery technology has developed kWh-class modules successfully.

Technology advantages target multiple sectors

MK Plus and EM Plus report numerous inquiries from renewable energy companies across Europe as the battery energy storage market experiences rapid growth alongside global electrification and renewable energy expansion.

The Vanadium Solid-State Battery technology applies across utilities, commercial facilities, real estate, transportation infrastructure and aerospace sectors. VSB technology offers advantages over conventional energy storage including exceptionally fast charging capabilities, superior safety features, cost savings and extended operational lifespan.

The batteries charge 100 times faster than lithium alternatives while reducing storage system costs by 75 percent and cooling costs by 90 percent. The technology provides complete recyclability and delivers 150 times more charge cycles than lithium battery systems.

Phenom plans to report additional MK Plus developments in coming weeks and months as commercialization approaches.

More information is available at www.PhenomResources.com