Canadian mining union denounces U.S. copper tariff

A prominent union representing workers in the mining sector is denouncing a 50 % U.S. tariff on imported copper that will take effect on Aug. 1, 2025.

Marty Warren, national director of the United Steelworkers union (UCW), said: “This is yet another escalation in Trump’s trade war that puts Canadian jobs and entire industries at risk. Copper is critical to Canada’s economy, from mining and smelting to manufacturing, clean energy technologies, telecommunications equipment and critical infrastructure. These tariffs will drive up costs, disrupt supply chains and hurt workers on both sides of the border.”

Marty Warren is Canada's national director for the United Steelworkers Union (UCW). CREDIT: UCW.

Trump announced the tariffs on Truth Social, citing national security concerns. Canada is the second-largest supplier of copper to the U.S., with over half of Canada’s copper export value in 2023 going to the American market.

Warren added: “Canadian workers didn’t start this trade war, but they’re the ones paying the price. This is the same political playbook Trump used for steel and aluminum. It undermines North American manufacturing, jobs and economic security.”

The announcement arrives just days before the July 21 deadline for Canada and the United States to finalize an agreement in ongoing trade negotiations. Without a deal, many fear that companies will have to cut jobs as they grapple with the mounting effects of these tariffs and the intensifying trade war.

According to the Shanghai Metals Market, news of the tariff had sent shockwaves through global metals markets and created volatility in the copper market, with upward prices on the metal ahead of implementation. The move has created massive disruptions within supply chains and caused suppliers to consider strategies to deal with it.

The news outlet said supply chain disruptions in the copper market are particularly acute for:

Electronics manufacturers reliant on high-purity copper

reliant on high-purity copper Construction companies facing volatility in materials costs

facing volatility in materials costs Smaller manufacturers without bargaining power with suppliers

without bargaining power with suppliers Renewable energy projects dependent on copper for transmission infrastructure

The United Steelworkers is urging the Canadian government to act swiftly. They want the government to implement a wage subsidy with job guarantees to protect workers, strengthen procurement policies, introduce Made-in-Canada tax incentives to support domestic industry, and keep pressuring the United States to reverse the tariffs and ensure fair market access for Canadian exports.

Prime Minister Mark Carney recently stated that any final trade deal with the United States would likely include some tariffs.