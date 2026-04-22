Cantex demonstrates cost-cutting potential through advanced ore sorting

Cantex Mine Development (TSXV: CD; US-OTCQB: CTXDF) announced encouraging progress in metallurgical testing at i14,077-hectare North Rackla claim block in Yukon, where the company has been working with ALS Kamloops Metallurgy and Base Met Labs.

The testing program, which began in January 2026, focuses on evaluating X-Ray Transmission sorting for pre-concentration, along with mineralogy and comminution characteristics across three different composite samples representing various mineralization types found throughout the deposit.

Cost reduction potential

"Cantex is pleased that the use of XRT sorting at North Rackla has the potential to reduce costs on the project," the company stated. "Should the project be amenable to shipping mineralization directly to an off-site smelter the ability to remove any unmineralized country rock would potentially reduce shipping costs. In the case where further processing is required on site, sorting using XRT as an early step in a plant would remove barren rock from the plant, thereby potentially reducing costs."

The company highlighted that sorting technology operates without water addition, making it potentially ideal for initial concentration to reduce non-mineralized gangue before shipping or further on-site processing.

Testing program structure

Engineers selected three composites from half-split HQ drill core to capture the full spectrum of mineralization styles across both strike length and depth. The oxide composite, high grade sulphide composite, and low grade sulphide composite represent the range of mineralization styles seen across the deposit.

The company divided the testwork into two main components: sorting tests at Base Met Labs to identify pre-concentration opportunities, and conventional processing tests at ALS Kamloops Metallurgy, an independent lab specializing in base and precious metal process development.

Sorting results demonstrate strong performance

Base Met Labs conducted sorting tests on 100 pieces of drill core covering various lead, zinc, silver, and sulfur grades from all three zone types. The results showed excellent differentiation between mineralization-rich rock and barren host rock, delivering strong pre-concentration performance across tested size fractions.

Technicians used X-ray transmission (XRT) technology on core samples from multiple mineralized zones. XRT differentiates rocks based on atomic density, allowing it to distinguish dense silver-lead-zinc-germanium bearing rocks from lighter unmineralized country rock. The individual drill core pieces measured approximately 10 centimeters in length.

Testing results demonstrated that 95.0%, 97.8%, and 97.9% of silver, zinc, and lead respectively reported to a concentrate stream containing 70% of the mass.

More information is available at www.Cantex.ca