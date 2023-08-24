Cartier Resources identifies new zone with up to 15.7 g/t gold over 3 metres at Chimo

Cartier Resources (TSX-V: ECR; FSE: 6CA) reports drill results constituting the new VG gold zone, located north of the West Nordeau deposit at the Chimo mine project. The project, made up of the past-producing Chimo mine and East Cadillac properties, is about 45 km east of the Val-d’Or mining area.

Highlights of the drilling include:

15.7 g/t gold over 3.0 metres including 75.9 g/t gold over 0.5 metres and 10.5 g/t gold over 0.5 metres.

14.2 g/t gold over 1.0 metre.

6.4 g/t gold over 2.0 metres.

10.7 g/t gold over 0.8 metres.



According to the company, the new VG zone demonstrates the potential of the 15 km gold strike of the Chimo mine project.

The VG zone, currently five high-grade gold drill intersections, is located at depths between 75 and 150 metres. A drill intersection with similar gold grades is also present below the zone, at a depth of 300 metres.

The company says high-grade gold intersections are also present respectively at 275 metres to the west and 550 metres to the east of the VG zone defining the VG structure over a strike length of 850 metres.

Philippe Cloutier, president and CEO, said “The gold results from this new VG zone demonstrate the potential of the gold deposits, showings and intersections located along the 15 km favorable strike of the Chimo mine project.”

For more information, visit www.RessourcesCartier.com.