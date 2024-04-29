Abitibi Metals probes new copper area at B26 in Quebec

Abitibi Metals (CSE: AMQ; US-OTC: AMQFF) says a new copper target west of its B26 polymetallic deposit in northern Quebec shows potential for expanding the project.

Assays from the Satellite West target outlined the new area 500 metres west of the main deposit that hasn’t been drilled since 1997, the company said on Monday.

Drill hole 274-24-336 cut 19.7 metres grading 1.07% copper, 0.4 g/t gold and 4.5 g/t silver from 216.2 metres depth, Abitibi said in a release. Drill hole 274-24-337 returned 26.9 metres at 0.06% copper, 0.01 g/t gold and 48.5 g/t silver from 44.5 metres down hole.

“These holes align with our objective of identifying new targets outside the main B26 deposit,” Abitibi CEO Jonathon Deluce said in the release. “We will add this target as a priority for further evaluation.”

Satellite West shows siliceous material reaching 100 metres in width that is related to volcanogenic massive sulphide activity and is a proximity indicator for a copper-gold mineralized system similar to B26, Abitibi said. It plans geophysics exploration to evaluate the area’s potential and see if the system extends farther west and northwest.