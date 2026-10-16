Caterpillar announces leadership reshuffle

Derrick York has been appointed group president of resource industries effective Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: Caterpillar

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) has announced Derrick York, who currently serves as president of solar turbines, will become group president of resource industries, effective Nov. 1, 2026.

York will succeed Denise Johnson, who has held the position since 2016. Johnson is set to retire in February next year. Her leadership, which began during a historic mining downturn, maintained a clear focus on long-term growth. Throughout her career, Johnson has also served on numerous industry and academic boards, helping advance the future of mining worldwide.

“Denise took on a critical role during one of the mining industry’s most challenging times,” said Joe Creed, Caterpillar’s chairman and CEO. “Her disciplined leadership restored resource industries to profitability and positioned Caterpillar as an industry leader in mining autonomy and technology.”

Between November and February, Johnson will assume an advisory role to assist the leadership transition.

York has worked at Caterpillar for 16 years. In addition to his solar turbine work, he has also served as senior vice-president of Caterpillar’s oil and gas and marine division and held leadership roles in finance and corporate development. Previously in his career, York worked in banking and public accounting.

“Derrick is a highly respected leader who understands our customers, our strategy and the industries we serve,” added Creed.

“The greatest accomplishment of any leader is leaving an organization better positioned for the future. I'm proud of the foundation we've built, the people we've developed and the enduring impact this team will continue to make,” Johnson said. “Derrick is the right leader to build on that foundation and move resource industries forward.”