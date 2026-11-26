Artisanal miners in DRC under control of Nyatura militia. Credit: Adobe Stock

Cobalt prices have soared this week after the Democratic Republic of Congo announced its second export ban in less than two years, BMO Capital Markets said Thursday.

London Metal Exchange-traded cobalt futures recently hit US$43,855 (C$62,360) a tonne, up from US$33,080 on Monday, BMO commodity analysts Helen Amos and George Heppel said Thursday in a note. The ban takes effect Nov. 30 and includes previously authorized shipments that have not left the country by then, according to Congo’s strategic minerals regulator, ARECOMS.

“Authorities plan to review the ban after four months, while also reassessing the existing quota allocation system,” Amos and Heppel said. The review does not automatically end the ban; exports can resume only after a separate regulatory decision.

Congo accounted for 230,000 of the 310,000 tonnes of cobalt mined worldwide in 2025, the United States Geological Survey estimates. Congolese miners recover much of it alongside copper. A halt to shipments can squeeze buyers overseas while cobalt continues to accumulate at home.

Immediate changes

Glencore (LSE: GLEN) has already changed how it handles cobalt under Congo’s export restrictions. The company produced 13,700 tonnes of cobalt in the first nine months of 2026, down 52% from a year earlier. It increasingly retained cobalt in solution rather than processing it into saleable hydroxide while focusing on copper production, Glencore said in October.

Chinese futures also rose after the announcement. The December cobalt contract on the Wuxi Stainless Steel Exchange hit their daily limit of 316 yuan per kilogram on Tuesday, the highest since Aug. 18, Reuters reported.

Congo’s first export ban ran from February to October 2025, when the regulator introduced quotas. Miners have no automatic right to carry unused quotas forward, the regulator said in its Nov. 23 notice.