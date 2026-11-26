Stephen Lecce, Ontario's minister of energy and mines. Credit: Government of Ontario

GFG Resources (TSXV: GFG) has been awarded $200,000 (about US$140,500) from the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP) to support its exploration activities at its Goldarm property.

Located in the Timmins Gold District, Goldarm covers about 263 sq km, with more than 30 km of prospective strike across the Pipestone and North Pipestone deformation corridors. It is one of three wholly owned projects GFG operates in the district.

“We are grateful to the Ontario government and the Ministry of Energy and Mines for supporting grassroots exploration,” said Brian Skanderbeg, GFG’s president and CEO. “This funding strengthens our ability to advance exploration programs and supports our goal of discovering new mineral deposits in underexplored areas of the Timmins Gold District.”

OJEP is a Government of Ontario grant initiative that funds early-stage, grassroots mineral exploration in the province. In May, the province announced an additional $10 million investment in the program. OJEP has committed nearly $45 million in funding to 280 companies.

“Ontario is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with innovative companies like GFG that are pushing the frontiers of discovery in our province’s world-class mining sector,” said Stephen Lecce, the minister of energy and mines. “Becoming a world leader in mineral development depends on a thriving exploration industry. Through OJEP, we are sending a clear message: Ontario is open for exploration.”

For more information about OJEP and previous recipients, visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/ontario-junior-exploration-program