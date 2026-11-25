River in Atlin, B.C. Credit: Stock image.

Investors linked to Canadian mining entrepreneur Ross Beaty and Electrum Global Holdings acquired stakes in Pacific Imperial Mines through a private placement. The stock rose.

Electrum Holdings and Kestrel Holdings have each acquired more than 3 million units of Pacific Imperial Mines (TSXV: PPM) in connection with a private placement. Pacific Imperial’s stock rose.

Kestrel Holdings, controlled by Beaty, and Electrum each acquired 3.33 million units at 7.5¢ apiece, for an investment of about $250,000 (US$176,048) per investor. Each unit comprises one common share and one warrant exercisable at 10¢ for five years from the closing of the placement.

Following the purchases, each investor holds approximately 5.32% of Pacific Imperial’s issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis, or about 10.11% on a partially diluted basis, following the exercise of all warrants.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Pacific Imperial Mines is an exploration company focused on its Babine and Fenton properties in B.C. The private placement was part of a larger $4-million financing. The placement also included investments from other mining investors.

Following the purchase, Pacific Imperial’s shares rose 92.31% to 25¢ apiece Wednesday afternoon in Toronto.