NexGen's Rook I property. Credit: NexGen Energy

NexGen (TSX: NXE) has expanded the high-grade zone at its PCE uranium discovery, with new drilling extending mineralization in both directions.

The campaign has increased the vertical extent of the high-grade subdomain by 15% and the strike length by 13% with new intersections to both the southwest and northeast.

Highlights included hole RK-26-300, which intersected 10.0 metres of more than 10,000 counts per second (CPS), including 1.8 metres of more than 61,000 CPS.

To date, the 2026 drilling campaign has increased the overall mineralized footprint vertically by 205 metres to 905 metres, a 29% increase, and along strike by 58 metres to 678 metres, a 9% increase

Shares in NexGen rose 0.62% to $9.81 apiece Tuesday afternoon in Toronto.

Arrow deposit

The PCE discovery is located about 3.5 kilometres from the company’s Arrow deposit, which hosts NexGen’s 100%-owned Rook I project, one of the world’s largest high-grade uranium deposits.

“The high-grade[s] at PCE continues to grow and show strong continuity which are both characteristics of the Arrow deposit during its development,” said Leigh Curyer, NexGen’s founder and CEO. “We are developing this large mineralized system, systematically consistent with our approach to the Arrow deposit.”