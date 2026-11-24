Planned UAV magnetic survey flight lines over the Coyote target: Credit: Axiom Geophysics & Remote Sensing

Stallion Uranium (TSXV: STUD) has launched two of four planned geophysical surveys at its Moonlite project in southwestern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

The programs include a borehole electromagnetic (BHEM) survey and a high-resolution unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) magnetic survey. The work, being completed by Axiom Exploration, builds on drill results from earlier this year and the company’s integrated geophysical data.

“This work is designed to accelerate discovery potential while maximizing the efficiency of every exploration dollar,” said Michelle Roth, Stallion’s interim CEO.

Moonlite covers 67,613 hectares of claims, including ground owned by Stallion and part of an option agreement with Atha Energy (TSXV: SASK). Under an October amendment, the parties have outlined a potential 50/50 joint venture, but it has not yet been established.

The site is led by the Coyote corridor target, where hole ML26-005 intersected a peak response of 1,416 counts per second (cps) within a 2.3-metre interval averaging 595 cps. These are gamma-probe readings, not uranium grades.

Stallion’s shares closed at 8¢ on Nov. 23, unchanged on the day. The company’s market capitalization is about $12 million (US$8.40 million).

Survey scope

The BHEM survey is underway on drill hole ML26-009. Stallion says the survey is designed to further refine the airborne time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) conductivity model, which will provide subsurface information to prioritize and orient future drill holes. The company plans to conduct BHEM surveys on all holes drilled during the current drill season.

Axiom has also started a UAV magnetic survey over the Coyote target area, covering about 587 line-km. Stallion says this data will help interpret structures identified in its recent ground gravity survey and refine the structural framework.

Both surveys are part of a four-survey geophysical program that complements ongoing Phase II diamond drilling at Coyote. The drilling is testing priority positions along the corridor using integrated gravity, electromagnetic, magnetic and structural data.