A gold mill stops without sodium cyanide, and each of the ten certified gold mines in Canada relied on a single producer for it throughout its last Cyanide Code audit period. Canada does not make sodium cyanide. Nine of the ten audit reports name the production plant, and all nine plants are in the United States. A problem at one plant or on one transport route reaches the leach circuit quickly.

Atomika, a Prague-based company, runs spot and forward auctions where gold mines buy solid sodium cyanide from producers certified under the International Cyanide Management Code. A mine keeps its main supply contract and adds a lot from the auction as a second source. Forward lots cover production up to 12 months ahead, so the tonnes for a set production window are secured well before they are needed.

A registered buyer sees the lot and its floor price before bidding opens. Bids are sealed. Each one states the tonnes the mine needs and the highest price it will pay per tonne. The lot is filled from the highest bid down, and every winner pays the same Auction Price, the lowest accepted bid. No winner pays more than they bid, and the price is often lower.

Lots start at 20 tonnes, and auctions are scheduled every month. The product is solid briquettes with at least 98% NaCN, and every delivery comes with a certificate of analysis from an accredited laboratory. The auction price covers the product. Freight, insurance and import costs come on top, with delivery CIF to the buyer's port or DAP to a named place. Atomika is a transport signatory to the Cyanide Code.

Mine operators, mining groups and distributors can register, and verification usually takes about one business day. The auctions are also open to Canadian-based companies buying for operations in Latin America, Africa, Turkey and Southeast Asia.

See how the auction works and register at atomika.gold/nacn-price

Contact: Selim Sarıoğlu, Operations Lead, Atomika, sales@atomika.gold