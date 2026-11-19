Reviewing drill core and sample material at PRO/ORTECH's facility in Mississauga, Ont. Credit: Critical One

Critical One Energy (CSE: CRTL) has delivered 100 kg of drill-core samples from its Howells Lake antimony-gold project in Ontario to Process Research ORTECH (PRO/ORTECH) in Mississauga for metallurgical testing. The work marks a key step toward determining whether the company's antimony can be processed in Ontario.

The news follows a recent memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with Solar International Core Canada (SICC) which outlines a proposed investment in Critical One, to fund the company’s plant stake and secure a right to its future antimony. Through this agreement, SICC brought PRO/ORTECH onboard to evaluate antimony recovery and processing options for producing antimony trisulphide (Sb₂S₃) and/or antimony trioxide (Sb₂O₃) products.

“Engaging PRO/ORTECH is a critical milestone in building an end-to-end domestic antimony supply chain in Ontario,” said Babak Arefpour, SICC’s CEO.

Duane Parnham, Critical One’s executive chair and CEO, described this advancement of the MOU as both “visionary and extraordinary,” in a company news release.

Located about 120 km west of the Ring of Fire access corridor, Howells Lake hosts high-grade antimony mineralization identified through a drilling program.

Proposed work

The samples are from a drill program completed in October. They were selected to represent disseminated, vein-hosted, semi-massive and massive stibnite, the main antimony mineral at Howells Lake.

The program includes scoping and bench-scale evaluation of gravity concentration, flotation and stibnite leaching.

Next steps

The parties say they plan on confirming the initial scope and schedule for the program before testing begins. Critical One will report material results as available. Drilling continues toward an initial mineral resource estimate at Howells Lake, with assays to come.