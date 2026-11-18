Geologist looking at Beaver drill core. Credit: Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines (TSXV: MINE) says recent drilling at the Onuki zone of its Beaver-Lynx project in British Columbia has confirmed a large near-surface nickel-magnesium system. The stock soared.

Highlights included hole L26-07 which intersected 313.5 metres grading 0.21% nickel and 21.84% magnesium beginning 4.5 metres from the surface. Two other holes, L26-08 and L26-09, also intersected broad intervals of near-surface mineralization, according to the company.

Inomin also says it has identified a second emerging mineralized trend about 800 metres south of the main discovery zone, based on holes L26-01, L26-08 and L26-09.

“The multiple exploration targets we've identified at both the Beaver and Lynx blocks strengthens our view that an important new polymetallic district is taking shape in the Cariboo, one of British Columbia's most prolific mining regions,” said John Gomez, Inomin’s CEO and president.

Shares in Inomin rose 30.77% Wednesday morning in Toronto, having fallen about 22% over the previous month. The company’s market cap currently sits at $4.42 million (US3.08 million).

Broader program

Inomin completed nine holes totalling 3,452.8 metres at Onuki. All the holes intersected broad intervals of near-surface mineralization, extending the discovery footprint to approximately one kilometre along strike.

The company also completed a 158.4 line-kilometer ground magnetic survey at Onuki to refine drill targeting and improve structural interpretation.

Onuki is one of several 3- to 6-sq-km magnetic targets identified at Lynx. Inomin says these targets share geological characteristics with the Beaver block, about 10 km to the north, where it has outlined multiple zones of nickel-magnesium mineralization with accessory cobalt, chromium, platinum and palladium.

Bever-Lynx is a 28,000-hectare polymetallic project in central British Columbia. Adjacent to Trekor Metals’ (TSX: TKO) Gibraltar mine, the project is supported by nearby hydro-electric power and all-season road access.

The $2.3-million exploration program was funded by Sumitomo Metal Mining. It represents the largest exploration investment at Beaver-Lynx to date. Inomin operates the project.