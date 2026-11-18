Drilling at the Haib project site. Credit: Koryx Copper.

Koryx Copper (TSXV: KRY; NSX: KYX; US-OTC: KRYXF) is proposing a bigger mine at its Haib project in Namibia, where a new study raises the upfront cost by 32% and planned annual payable copper output by 41% for the first decade.

The first prefeasibility study (PFS) puts the cost of building Haib at $2.06 billion (C$2.94 billion), up from $1.56 billion in the September 2025 assessment. The open pit would yield 130,000 tonnes of payable copper a year over its first decade, up from 92,000 tonnes. Haib is about 780 km by road south of Windhoek, near the South African border.

A simpler plant and less waste rock to move make the study “a clear de-risking step,” Red Cloud Securities mining analyst Ian Parkinson wrote Wednesday. “In our view, a stressed Orange River remains the main risk,” he added.

First reserve

The study gives Koryx its first mineral reserve at Haib and a mine plan to take to potential partners. Koryx estimated its cash at C$35 million at the end of October in an investor presentation. It is seeking financing while it prepares a definitive feasibility study.

“The PFS cements our view that Haib is a buildable large-scale project,” Haywood Securities mining analyst Jamie Spratt wrote Tuesday, citing its infrastructure and location. “We expect this will make the full suite of strategic options available to management” as it pursues financing and permits, he added.

Koryx shares fell 7.8% to C$3.18 at Tuesday’s close in Toronto, valuing the company at about C$390 million. Spratt kept his buy rating and C$8 target. Parkinson kept his buy rating and raised his target to C$6.50 from C$5. Red Cloud disclosed it had provided investment banking services to Koryx in the past year.

The upfront cost exceeded BMO Capital Markets mining analyst Rene Cartier’s $1.7-billion estimate. But stronger-than-expected production in the early years would help Koryx recover its investment sooner, he wrote Tuesday. Life-of-project cash costs of $2.19 per lb. also came in below his $2.66 estimate. Cartier raised his target to C$6.50.