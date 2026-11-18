Photo from the Bégin-Lamarche project in Quebec. Credit: First Phosphate

First Phosphate (CSE, NASDAQ: PHOS) says UK Export Finance (UKEF) is considering a $220 million export credit loan to support its Bégin-Lamarche mine in northern Quebec.

The company says this potential loan could finance up to 85% of the contract value of eligible goods and services at Bégin-Lamarche.

UKEF is a department of the UK Government and the country's official Export Credit Agency. It supports UK exports by providing loans, guarantees and insurance to help UK companies secure international contracts. It can also provide financing to overseas buyers on the condition that they purchase eligible goods and services from UK exporters.

If UKEF were to go ahead with the loan, a maximum repayment term to 15 years following the completion of the project could be considered by both parties.

Resource estimate

In August, First Phosphate filed an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Bégin-Lamarche. Highlights from the MRE included a 378% increase in indicated mineral resources from the company's initial Sept. 2024 MRE.

The report also featured a measured, pit-constrained mineral resource of 6.2 million tonnes grading 7.7% phosphate, an indicated resource of 198.5 million tonnes grading 6.00% and an inferred resource of 89.5 million tonnes grading 6.16%.