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Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones’ hedge fund, Tudor Investment Corporation, has piled into gold and silver miners while exiting major copper producers, including Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.B) (NYSE: TECK) during the third quarter, a new regulatory filing shows.

The hedge fund increased its shares in the world’s largest gold miner, Newmont (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) by 132.5%, and in silver miner Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) by 159.8%, according to the Form 13F it filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 16.

Tudor went in the opposite direction when it came to copper, completely exiting Teck Resources as well as Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO). Tudor held over 2.85 million shares in Teck, which were worth over $169 million on Sept. 30, 2026. It also reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) by almost 90%.

The sales came at a time where metal prices were hitting record highs, before the erosion we see now.

Tudor's filing does not establish whether the fund has abandoned its broader bullish outlook on copper.

The filing showed where the company was investing up until Sept. 30, 2026. A 13F covers long positions in US-listed equities, ETFs and listed options only, excluding short stock positions, futures (including gold and copper futures), physical metal, swaps, bonds and currencies, and most non-US listings.

ETFs take the spot

As copper miners exited the portfolio, gold and silver ETFs took their place.

Tudor increased its shares on the Vaneck Gold Miners ETF by 195.7%, and in Ishares Silver Trust by almost 40%, each one worth about $41 million on Sept. 30, 2026.

While Tudor cut shares in two other gold ETFs that were worth about $95 million on Sept. 30, 2026, it entered two new silver ETFs worth about $2 million, trying to gain more ground in silver as it has in gold.

Among individual producers, Tudor also bought new shares in Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX: ELD) (NYSE: EGO) and silver miner Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR).

The fund was more selective elsewhere in the sector, trimming its stake in gold miners Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX, NYSE: AEM) and Barrick Mining (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: B) by over 28% and 37%, respectively, and exited Alamos Gold (TSX: AGI; NYSE: AGI).

Giving up on copper?

The mixed transactions suggest Tudor was reallocating capital within precious metals rather than making an across-the-board bet on gold and silver producers.

Beyond mining equities, the fund established uranium-related investments valued at approximately $17 million.

Gold, copper and silver have all faced lows in the past few weeks driven by interest rate hikes and tensions in AI. Gold hit $3,710.29 per ounce on Thursday, along with silver hitting $45.28 per ounce and copper $12,554 per metric ton, all decreasing in comparison to September 2026.

The changes may signal a move towards more security in the long-term, as geopolitical tensions and Fed decisions loom over the markets, than a complete move away from copper.

“It reinforces the enormous risks that the economy is facing right now, and it’s those uncertainties and the anxiety that those risks create that cause investors to say ‘I should have more of my money in gold and silver,’” CPM Group managing partner Jeffrey Christian said on an interview to the Northern Miner Podcast.

Similar to Druckenmiller, Tudor Jones’ shift raises questions about what precious metals show him that he no longer sees in copper. Investors just need to see if it will pay off.

Portfolio diversification

The hedge fund sold its entire holding in aluminum producer Alcoa (NYSE: AA), previously comprising more than 470,000 shares worth $24.5 million, and reduced its position in diversified miner Rio Tinto (ASX, LON: RIO) by 42.1%.

Outside the metals sector, Tudor nearly doubled its holding in BlackRock's Bitcoin exchange-traded fund to $64.6 million.

(With files from Reuters)