The cobalt plant project in Ontario has received funding from the U.S. and Canada. Credit: Electra Battery Metals

Members of Electra Battery Metals’ (TSXV: ELBM) senior leadership will travel in late November and early December to attend several investment and industry conferences.

At each conference, the company says it will provide construction updates for its North American battery-grade cobalt refinery near Temiskaming Shores, Ont.

Peter Rawlins, Electra’s CFO, will meet with investors in a series of one-on-one meetings at the 121 Mining Investment Conference taking place Nov. 23 and 24 in London, U.K. In a company news release, Electra said Rawlins plans to outline the company’s “vision for an allied refining supply chain” in an effort to reduce reliance on foreign supply.

Also on Nov. 24, Electra’s management team will participate in a panel at the Ontario Critical Minerals Forum, taking place in Toronto. The company says it will address key barriers facing new processing projects, including financing, feedstock, energy and permitting. The talk is titled Where Will Canada’s Midstream Advantage Be Built?

Finally, Heather Smiles, Electra’s vice-president of external affairs and corporate development, will be in London, U.K., at Resourcing Tomorrow, from Dec. 1 to 3. At the event, she will host Electra’s exhibition booth and provide updates on the company’s recycling growth plans.

Located north of Toronto, Electra’s Ontario refinery is a hydrometallurgical facility for battery‑grade cobalt sulfate production. Recent findings showed capital estimates for the first-phase nickel sulfate refinery ranged from $530 million (C$738.87 million) to $675 million, depending on feedstock configurations.

Electra says construction remains on budget. Select commissioning activities are set to begin in Q4 of 2026, with commercial production targeted for the end of 2027.