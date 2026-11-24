Mark Davies, Metatek’s founder and CEO. Credit: Metatek

Metatek Group (TSX: MTEK) is expanding its survey capacity to capitalize on growing demand from governments seeking to better understand their hydrocarbon and critical mineral resources.

The U.K.-based geophysical technology company says resource developers will remain an important part of its customer base, but it sees growing demand from sovereign governments. Countries are investing in subsurface mapping programs in search of oil, gas, mineral, water and geothermal resources.

“Countries increasingly want to understand what sits beneath their own borders and where future opportunities may exist before making major investment decisions,” said Mark Davies, Metatek’s founder and CEO. “For Metatek, the opportunity now is about execution: increasing the capacity we have available and deploying it against a substantial and growing pipeline of work.”

Recent agreements

Metatek points to several recent contracts as evidence of growing government demand for its surveying services.

As part of a nationwide geothermal assessment in Singapore, Metatek delivered integrated airborne and ground-based surveys using its Full Tensor Gradiometer (eFTG) system. Preliminary findings estimated the country's geothermal resource potential at more than 60 times its current annual electricity consumption.

The company was also awarded an airborne geoscience contract by the Philippines' Department of Energy, and signed major agreements with Azerbaijan’s state oil company, and Nigeria’s state-owned energy company — the latter of which is the largest multi-year contract in Metatek’s history.

Lockheed Martin

In October, Metatek announced an agreement with Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) for the manufacture and purchase of a new enhanced eFTG instrument. The deal gives Metatek seven years of global exclusivity in relation to the purchase of new eFTG systems from Lockheed Martin.

“The new Lockheed Martin agreement strengthens that position while also giving us a route to increase future capacity. Demand today is not the issue; our focus is making sure we have the systems and operational capability to execute against it,” added Davies.

Market timing

The company says it entered the public markets at a point when demand for its airborne geophysical surveying services was beyond its available capacity, with its management saying the addition of further survey systems was central to its next stage of growth.

Metatek says that growth opportunity has already been reflected in its financial performance, where it reported a third-quarter revenue of $9.7 million (C$13.89), up 29% from the same period a year earlier.

The company’s shares closed at C$2.61 Monday in Toronto, down 2.43%.