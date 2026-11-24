Operations at the Simberi gold project. Credit: St Barbara

Stratum AI says it has reached a “significant milestone” in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in mining — its model has underpinned a publicly reported mineral resource estimate (MRE) in one of the first cases of its kind in the mining industry.

The Toronto-based deep-tech company collaborated with St Barbara (ASX: SBM) to incorporate Stratum’s deep-learning models of weathering and material type into the MRE for the Simberi gold project in Papua New Guinea.

“St Barbara has harnessed Stratum AI’s proprietary algorithms to classify certain ores that were previously considered to be unsuitable for Simberi’s existing carbon-in-leach circuit,” said Farzi Yusufali, Stratum’s co-founder and CEO. “What began as an AI pilot has evolved into a technology that now underpins the mineral resource estimate in Simberi’s feasibility study.”

The company says the MRE was reported in line with the JORC Code, meeting the listing guidelines of the Australian Securities Exchange.

Located in the province of New Ireland in Papua New Guinea, Simberi is jointly owned by St Barbara, Lingbao Gold (SEHK: 3330) and Kumul Mineral Holdings. In September, St Barbara announced its intention to sell its interest in Simberi to Lingbao. The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2027.

Approach

Stratum has been working with St Barbara for more than four years at Simberi to develop an AI-based approach to classify mineralization.

The models were initially deployed in pilot programs to analyze exploration data. They were later used to analyze operational data, allowing St Barbara to determine which ores were suitable for processing through the existing carbon-in-leach (CIL) plant and which needed to be stockpiled for later treatment alongside sulfide ores.

Stratum says being able to differentiate between ores types allowed St Barbara to reduce costs associated with generating extra waste, and saved wear and tear on the mill.

After the models were tested, St Barbara adopted them as its preferred method for material-type classification. The modelling helped build Simberi’s 2024 resource and reserve update and its 2025 feasibility study.

In May 2024, the mining company said it was able to identify an additional 143,000 ounces of treatable material at Simberi, extending the mine’s processing life by 17 months. St Barbara also said that Stratum’s modelling had helped increase its proved and probable ore reserves by 40%.