A geological map of the area south of Matane. Credit: First Atlas

First Atlas (CSE: HHE) says initial results from its November soil-gas sampling program at the Matane project in Quebec represent the first evidence of natural hydrogen potential in the Gaspé Peninsula.

The reconnaissance survey results range from 55 parts per million by volume (ppmV) to 1,175 ppmV hydrogen, with the median at 463 ppmV. First Atlas says the sampling on the property validates its predictive model, which suggested the Shickshock-South fault zone may be highly favorable for the presence of natural hydrogen.

The program included 30 soil-gas samples across six locations that were determined to have the potential for natural hydrogen.

Property expansion

Following the positive results, First Atlas says it was advised to expand its claim holdings to cover a greater area of the Siluro-Devonian sedimentary units. These rocks offer both potential gas reservoirs and sealing shale horizons, key elements of a natural hydrogen system.

The company staked 90 new claims on Nov. 13, 2026, with 38 approved so far. The expansion will more than double the property size if all are approved.

Next steps

First Atlas has a working agreement with the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) for geophysical studies at Matane. The company says INRS is currently designing gravimetric and audio-magnetotelluric surveys.

The results from the imaging will be combined with the soil-gas data to map potential subsurface fault geometry and structural traps.

The timeline for this survey has not been determined, but First Atlas says it is expected in early 2027.