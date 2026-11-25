Visible gold in drill core from the Golden Joint zone at the Queensway project near Gander, NL. Credit: NFG

New Found Gold (NYSE, TSX: NFGC) has intersected high-grade gold in drilling at its Queensway project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Standout hole NFGC-26-GC-143 at the Iceberg zone cut 2.6 metres grading 110.47 grams gold per tonne from 27.55 metres, NFG said Tuesday in a news release. Meanwhile, phase 2 infill drilling at the K2 zone was led by hole NFGC-26-2765, which cut 2.2 metres grading 35.31 grams gold per tonne from 47.6 metres.

The results follow an October announcement in which NFG more than doubled Queensway’s projected value. The project is expected to have an average output of 116,000 oz. of gold annually over 15 years.

“These results demonstrate the continuity of gold mineralization within the high-grade zones targeted for Phase 1 mining beginning in Q4 2027, where our recently revised PEA outlined a 13.41 grams gold per tonne average open pit head grade,” said Melissa Render, NFG’s president. “Additional follow-up drilling to upgrade inferred mineral resources to the Indicated category is planned, with the objective of de-risking the later phases of the project.”

NFG’s shares dropped 2.79% to $1.74 Tuesday in Toronto, valuing the company at about $671.84 million.

Drilling program

Other results released Tuesday included drill hole NFGC-26-GC-127, which cut 12 metres grading 14.58 gram gold per tonne from 1.65 metres downhole at Iceberg, and NFGC-26-2772, which cut 9 metres grading 7.99 grams gold per tonne from 38.4 metres at K2.

The company said its remaining work includes grade-control drilling at Iceberg and Keats; phase 2 open-pit infill and phase 3 infill drilling; reconnaissance work at Bullseye; regional drilling; core step-out drilling at the AFZ; and planned resource-conversion and step-out drilling at Dropkick.

NFG has completed about 72,500 metres of its planned 75,000-metre 2026 work program. The results are expected to inform future mineral resource estimates, mine planning and economic studies.