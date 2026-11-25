BHP Jansen Potash Project site in Saskatchewan. Credit: BHP

Canada's First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) has entered into a $5.6 million (US$3.9 million), multi-year partnership with the BHP Foundation to strengthen negotiations and structure their involvement in major projects.

Indigenous ownership in major mining and resource projects could help accelerate permitting timelines in Canada while improving economic outcomes for First Nations, according to FNMPC's mandate.

The national non-profit, which represents 186 First Nations across the country, works with Indigenous communities to help them participate in large-scale developments ranging from mining and energy to transmission infrastructure.

Through March 2031, funding provided by the BHP Foundation will allow FNMPC to expand the independent advice and practical tools available to its members. The initiative will focus on strengthening members' position in project negotiations by supporting sound commercial structuring.

First Nations across Canada are taking a more active role in owning and partnering on major projects in their territories, and over the past decade, improved access to capital has created new paths to equity ownership.

“We’re a capacity service group. We help Nations get to the table,” FNMPC CEO Mark Podlasly said in an interview with MINING.COM the week of the PDAC 2026 global mining convention in Toronto.

However, as more of these partnerships are negotiated, FNMPC has found that First Nations governments and project proponents often come to commercial negotiations from very different understandings of commercial structuring and governance.

"First Nations are often brought into projects at the end, after the commercial and environmental decisions have already been made. Our members want to be involved in every aspect of a project from the start of planning. This partnership helps them get there," Podlasly said in Tuesday's release.

First Nations make decisions through community-based governance built for stewardship and collective accountability, not for complex commercial transactions, while proponents typically operate within corporate systems built around term sheets and institutional financing.

FNMPC calls this challenge the "deal readiness gap". Closing the gap requires readiness on both sides: First Nations need the knowledge and commercial structures to assess and shape deals, while proponents need a better understanding of how First Nations make decisions and finance their participation.

With the BHP Foundation's backing, FNMPC will provide resources that support members in closing the deal readiness gap so they can participate effectively in major projects and protect community interests. The funding will also establish a new FNMPC workstream to collaborate with members as they work to keep business decisions at arm's length from political leadership, whether through a development corporation, a limited partnership, or another structure each Nation chooses.

The goal is to create better First Nation–proponent agreements that respect free, prior and informed consent, FNMPC said.

A study commissioned by FNMPC found that upcoming natural resource projects in Canada represent a potential Indigenous equity opportunity of more than C$50 billion ($35 billion).

"This work isn't about changing how our Nations govern ourselves. When considering a project, we focus on what matters most to us: protecting the land, air, and water, upholding our values, supporting our people, and safeguarding the well-being of future generations. Our leaders need the tools to ensure those priorities are reflected in the deal itself, so we're never forced to compromise our territories or governing authority simply to have a voice at the table," FNMPC board chair Sharleen Gale said.

"Economic self-determination depends not only on access to opportunities, but also on the capacity to shape, negotiate, and lead them. Through this funding, FNMPC members will have greater access to commercial expertise when negotiating ownership and partnership terms for major projects," BHP Foundation's Country Director, Canada and United States, Alyna Wyatt said.

"By strengthening these capabilities, Nations will be better equipped to exercise sovereignty over economic decisions, negotiate as full partners, and capture greater long-term value for their communities and future generations."