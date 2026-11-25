At the Kearney graphite mine in Ontario. Credit: GBM

Global Battery Materials (GBM) has launched a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) haul-truck test study at its Kearney graphite mine in Ontario.

The study is being led by MEDATech Engineering, supported by Green Graphite Technologies, with funding from Natural Resources Canada’s (NRCan) Energy Innovation Program. It pairs digital modeling with a week-long trial of MEDATech’s vocational haul truck.

“Kearney is more than a graphite deposit. It's becoming a proving ground for how critical minerals will be mined in North America,” said Eric Miller, GBM’s CEO. “This trial lets us test electrification before we invest, so the operation we bring back is cleaner, smarter and ready for the battery supply chain from day one.”

Following the trial, MEDATech will publish a case study outlining the truck's performance, energy consumption and charging requirements under Kearney's operating conditions.

“By combining operating data from Kearney with digital modelling, we can better understand how truck configuration, battery capacity and charging requirements align with the mine's production needs,” said Rob Ronnie, MEDATech’s president and CEO.

Mine restart

GBM says its plan to restart Kearney would involve refurbishing rather than building a new operation. Miller says the company is aiming for a full restart by 2028.

The BEV study is part of this plan. Validated haulage data will inform GBM's fleet decisions, operating costs and emissions profile.

Located west of Algonquin Provincial Park, about 280 km north of Toronto, Kearney is considered one of the largest flake graphite deposits outside of China.

A July economic study valued the restart project at around $183 million (C$260 million), with a projected cash flow nine times the initial capital cost.