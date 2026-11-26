The awards recognize efforts to rehabilitate contaminated brownfield sites. Credit: Avataani

Sanexen and Avataa Explorations & Logistics took home the top project prize at this year’s Brownie Awards Gala for their sustainable soil treatment platform in northern Quebec.

The awards recognize efforts to rehabilitate contaminated, under-utilized or underdeveloped brownfield sites across Canada. The 2026 awards gala took place Nov. 24 in Toronto.

“This award highlights much more than a technical achievement. It recognizes the strength of a partnership that combines local knowledge, environmental expertise and a shared commitment to creating sustainable solutions tailored to the realities of northern communities,” said Nathalie Viens, Sanexen’s president and CEO.

Project overview

Located in Puvirnituq, Nunavik, the permanent infrastructure allows for contaminated soil to be treated locallying using bioremediation, rather than being transported to facilities in the southern part of the province. The companies say this approach helps reduce transportation-related emissions, ease challenges associated with the short northern sealift season and promote the local reuse of treated soil.

“The Puvirnituq facility is tangibly changing the way we approach environmental remediation in the north,” said Christine Nakoolak, Avataa’s managing director. “Rather than exporting contaminated soil, we can now treat this soil locally, create opportunities for local workers and businesses and develop expertise that remains in Nunavik.”

The project was developed by Avataani Environmental Services, a joint venture between Sanexen and Avataa. The facility can process up to 1,000 cubic metres of soil at a time and has already received more than 2,500 tonnes of contaminated material since operations began.

For the full list of winners, visit https://brownieawards.ca/2026-winners/