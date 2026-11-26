Ivan Glasenberg, Glencore's former chief executive officer. Credit: Wikipedia

Glencore (LON: GLEN) has appointed Colin Glasenberg, the nephew of former chief executive officer and the company’s largest shareholder Ivan Glasenberg, to lead its massive coal mining unit.

Colin Glasenberg, who joined the Swiss commodities giant in 2011 and has served as its industrial lead for oil since 2020, succeeds Earl Melamed, who is retiring after three decades with the company.

Mark Power, currently an asset manager in the energy business, is set to replace Glasenberg as head of oil assets, Bloomberg reported.

Glencore produces about 100 million tonnes of coal annually, generating $4.85 millions of adjusted core earnings in 2025. It is the top global coal shipper and is benefitting from coal demand due to the energy and oil crisis caused by geopolitical conflicts, like the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ivan Glasenberg was Glencore’s CEO from until his retirement in 2021. Today he holds 10.42% of Glencore’s shares valued at about $8.33 million.

Glencore didn’t provide comments on Glasenberg’s appointment.

Shares in Glencore were down 2% to £432.25 apiece by market close on Wednesday in London, valuing the company at £50.6 billion ($66.2 billion).

(With files from Bloomberg and Reuters)