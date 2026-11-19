The company says about 221 tonnes of waste are diverted from landfill annually. Credit: ABB

ABB Group (SWX: ABBN) has reported a 98% landfill diversion rate at its gearless mill drive (GMD) ring motor factory in Bilbao, Spain. For its efforts, the plant received UL 2799 Zero Waste to Landfill Gold recognition.

The facility has manufactured more than 110 ring motors, a key component of gearless mill drive systems used in mining operations. The company says about 221 tonnes of waste are diverted from landfill annually.

“Achieving a 98% waste diversion rate is an important milestone for our team in Bilbao and reflects the work that has gone into improving how we manage resources across the factory,” said Itziar Dolara, the factory’s general manager. “Having these efforts independently validated demonstrates GMD Factory’s commitment to sustainability in its manufacturing processes.”

UL 2799 is an independent environmental claim validation procedure that assesses how organizations manage waste and divert materials from landfill.

ABB says this contributes to its broader sustainability agenda, which includes a commitment to send zero waste from its operations to landfill by 2030.

“For the mining industry, sustainability is not just about how equipment performs in operation, but also how it is manufactured,” added Dolara. “As a technology supplier, we have a responsibility to improve the environmental performance of our own facilities.”

The Bilbao factory is one of 43 ABB facilities to have achieved an independently validated waste diversion milestone.