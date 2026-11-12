Speedshield introduces vehicle detection for AiVA safety system

Speedshield safety system demonstration. Credit: Speedshield

Speedshield Technologies has added vehicle detection to its existing pedestrian safety system platform.

The company’s AiVA safety system uses stereoscopic 3D and artificial intelligence (AI) to detect pedestrians and gauge their distance from active machinery. The system provides visual and audible alerts.

Speedshield says the development is a direct response to customer demand for technology that helps operators recognize both people and vehicles around working machinery.

“Protecting people has always been our first priority, and that commitment continues to guide how we develop AiVA,” said Nathan McKenzie, Speedshield’s CEO. “Adding vehicle detection responds directly to that need, giving operators another set of eyes while building on the pedestrian protection at the heart of the system.”

Similar to mining operations, agricultural environments present visibility challenges and restricted sightlines, making it difficult for operators to monitor nearby activity while controlling machinery.

“Farmers know how much depends on keeping equipment working when the conditions are right,” McKenzie added. “A collision can injure someone and take a critical machine out of service at the worst possible time. Our focus is on giving operators useful information when it can help them act.”

Speedshield will showcase the new capabilities at EIMA 2026, taking place Nov. 10 to 24 in Bologna, Italy.