Weir expands portfolio with new vertical stirred mill

The ENDURON Optimil vertical stirred mill. Credit: Weir

Weir (LON: WEIR) has launched the ENDURON Optimil vertical stirred mill, a grinding solution designed to improve efficiency.

The company says its proprietary grinding mechanism and ceramic grinding media extend media life by reducing downtime and planned maintenance frequency. The ENDURON Optimil also uses a variable speed drive (VSD) system that allows operators to control rotor tip speed to their desired set point.

“Mining companies are under increasing pressure to improve productivity while reducing energy

consumption, water use and operating costs,” said Ralf Hesemann, Weir’s managing director of vertical stirred mills. “We’ve created a solution focused on the practical demands of modern processing operations, from media consumption and maintenance requirements to long-term cost of ownership.”

Energy efficiency

In addition to its ceramic media and VSD, Weir says the mill’s rotor geometry has been optimized to balance energy transfer, wear life and volumetric efficiency.

Stuart Hayton, Weir’s vice-president for comminution, said these components can help “deliver energy savings of more than 40% compared to traditional grinding solutions.”

Customer relations

Within the first year of development and market introduction, Weir says it secured orders for 10 mills across the product range, a customer response it called “extremely encouraging.”

“Equipment performance is only part of the equation. Customers also need a partner that can support them throughout the life of their operation,” Hayton added. “With local service centres, global comminution expertise and a strong aftermarket support network, Weir works closely with customers.”

The launch is a further expansion in Weir’s sustainable comminution portfolio.

For more information, visit Weir’s website.