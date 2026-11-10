Emerson expands DeltaV RTU platform for midstream liquids

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) has upgraded its DeltaV FB3000 remote terminal unit (RTU) to provide midstream energy companies with an automation foundation for […]
By David Cassels November 10, 2026 At 12:39 pm

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The upgraded The DeltaV FB3000 RTU. Credit: Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) has upgraded its DeltaV FB3000 remote terminal unit (RTU) to provide midstream energy companies with an automation foundation for standardizing liquid operations. 

Emerson says the midstream liquids market has traditionally faced limited options for reliable liquids measurement with proven batching capability.

The DeltaV FB3000 RTU is designed to bring gas measurement, control, communications and cybersecurity together in one unified system. This upgrade adds liquid measurement functionality to the management platform. Emerson says it allows operators to standardize processes across hydrocarbon pipelines, gathering systems, terminals and storage facilities. 

“Many operators continue to manage liquids measurement, control and communications through separate systems that increase complexity and long-term costs,” said Aaron Boettcher, the vice-president and general manager for Emerson’s energy and transportation solutions. “The DeltaV FB3000 RTU helps simplify that environment by consolidating these critical functions into a single, scalable platform.”

The company says DeltaV FB3000 also includes its Zero Trust-centered cybersecurity architecture. 

“With Emerson’s ability to mobilize local automation expertise around the world, operators can standardize assets, accelerate modernization efforts and position their operations to better adapt to evolving business and regulatory requirements,” Boettcher added.

To learn more, visit: https://www.emerson.com/en/automation-systems/scada-systems/scada-systems-for-energy-transportation/remote-terminal-unit-rtu-fb3000

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